‘Let’s empty the shelter’: RACC has sponsored adoptions this weekend

Patient First is sponsoring adoptions at Richmond Animal Care and Control Dec. 15-17.
By David Hylton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patient First is sponsoring adoptions at Richmond Animal Care and Control through Sunday, Dec. 17.

“Let’s empty the shelter,” RACC said in a Facebook post. “We have so many wonderful pets right now just waiting to love you.”

RACC is open on Friday until 6 p.m.; from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Come see us, save a life, and end 2023 with a new furry bestie,” RACC said.

