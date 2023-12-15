Gov. Youngkin doubles down on efforts to reform Virginia’s mental health resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is reaffirming his commitment to addressing mental and behavioral health challenges in the Commonwealth by outlining new plans on the first anniversary of his “Right Help, Right Now” initiative.

He addressed a crowd of several hundred at the Library of Virginia on Thursday afternoon and announced $500 million in new funding that he plans to work into the state’s budget proposal next week.

In attendance were family members of Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old who was smothered to death by Henrico sheriff’s deputies on Mar. 6 while reportedly experiencing a mental crisis.

“I want to thank Irvo’s family for being here today,” Gov. Youngkin said. “We are sorry the system failed you.”

Otieno’s mother and brother have been pushing for the right of family members to have access to their loved ones during times of mental health struggles.

“My son called out for me when he was at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, which is an HCA hospital,” Carolina Ouko, Otieno’s mother, recalled. “I was there at the reception and asked several times to see my son, literally pleaded to be allowed to see my son, but I was denied. I was denied from advocating for my son.”

Otieno had been placed on an emergency custody order on Mar. 3 for a suspected burglary, which his mother said was during one of his mental health breakdowns.

He was dead three days later.

She wants a change in the law to allow families access to their loved ones in those situations and hopes it will be called “Irvo’s Law.”

“I will submit a bill that ensures that family members and caregivers of someone in a mental health crisis have access to their loved one while they’re receiving a mental health evaluation in an emergency room,” Gov. Youngkin said. “And I believe this bill will pass on a bipartisan unanimous basis.”

Seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital workers were initially charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death after surveillance video showed them piling on him for 11 minutes while Otieno remained handcuffed and shackled on the floor.

Charges were later dropped against two of the hospital workers.

“We must also talk about the monster in the room,” Ouko said. “What killed my son is an excessive dose of police brutality.”

In September, Otieno’s family reached an $8.5 million settlement with the Commonwealth, Henrico County and the Henrico Sheriff’s Office.

The settlement agreement says the state, county and the sheriff have not admitted any liability and deny that their actions caused Otieno’s death but have agreed to pay settlement money to his family collectively.

Otieno’s family says they are focused on Dinwiddie County.

“We plan to meet with the new prosecutor to ensure that the murder indictments of the eight criminal defendants are zealously prosecuted,” Ouko said. “Anything less will be an affront to my son and to the African-American community as a whole.”

She said she will continue advocating for others dealing with mental health struggles.

“Because if we can save a life, let us save the next young man or woman’s life or anyone who is going through mental crisis,” Ouko said. “It definitely is the right thing to do. I couldn’t just sit back and not advocate for others.”

Otieno would have celebrated his 29th birthday in just a few days, on Dec. 17. Ouko says now they will be celebrating his memory.

