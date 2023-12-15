‘Bring Sherrell home’: Family searching for leads to find missing Petersburg grandmother

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Prayers echoed across Petersburg for Sherrell Brown in front of her Hanover Street home, where the 52-year-old grandmother was last seen more than three months ago.

Sherrell Brown (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

On the evening of Sept. 1, Brenda Blackwell, Sherrell’s mother, said her daughter was last seen walking away from her front porch and hasn’t been seen since.

“We are having a rough time. This is my child,” said Blackwell. “We’ve been out searching, we’ve done fliers, we’ve initiated to have private investigators and the police force and we’re doing everything to bring my daughter home.”

Blackwell said her daughter needs medication and wouldn’t be away this long from her two grandchildren, whom she has custody of alongside her husband.

“She is a kind, outgoing person who we love, and we need her back,” she said.

Sherrell Brown (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

On Friday morning, Blackwell prayed with dozens in front of Brown’s home to raise awareness about her case.

“We need to find my daughter. The group of us miss her—all of us. But, we got her granddaughter and grandson. It’s hard for them to deal with the stresses that come with this, too,” said Blackwell. “They’re going through a whole lot of stuff, and so am I, and we’re here to support each other.”

In addition to Brown’s family, members of the NAACP Petersburg Branch and Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian also attended the press conference.

“We feel your loss. We feel your pain right now and we’re going to work really hard right now and do everything we possibly can to get your loved one back home for Christmas,” said Chief Christian.

At the moment, Chief Christian said there have been no solid leads on Sherrell’s whereabouts and is asking the community to step up and provide information that can help bring her home.

“We’re hoping that someone possibly in the family or someone in this neighborhood or someone in this community or this city would have some type of information,” he said. “We’re not saying that Sherrell is harmed cause we don’t believe she is harmed. We believe that Sherrell is alive, safe and well, and we want to bring her back home to her family.”

To generate leads, the WIN (Women in NAACP) committee from the NAACP Petersburg Branch announced a new initiative to help with the case.

“We are starting a new initiative today called, ‘Help Us Find Her,’” said Pat Alli-Hines, president of the NAACP Petersburg Branch. “We’re starting with Mrs. Brown, but we will as more and more women are coming up missing, we will advocate on behalf of them.”

Alli-Hines also announced that the Petersburg Police Department set up a designated reward fund for those who provide credible leads. Within minutes, more than $1,000 was raised by community members during the press conference.

Through all this, Blackwell hopes people will step up and help her bring her daughter home before Christmas.

“We’re here to support each other. We need my daughter home, and I need your help,” said Blackwell.

If you have any tips or information to help officers with this case, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division at (804)-732-4222.

Sherrell Brown Missing (Source;Petersburg Police | Petersburg Police)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.