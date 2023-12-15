Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.(GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A British boy whose location has been unknown for six years was found Wednesday morning in the southwestern French region of Haute-Garonne, a spokesperson for regional authorities told CNN on Thursday.

Alex Batty has not been seen since he was 11 years old.

He was taken on holiday in Spain in 2017 with his mother, “who did not have legal parental guardianship,” and his grandfather, according to a police appeal released in February 2019.

Alex was found near the city of Toulouse in the south of France, according to the spokesperson.

CNN’s affiliate BFMTV reported that the family has confirmed the teenager’s identity and that he is due to return to England shortly, according to the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana, told The Sun newspaper that she had spoken to Alex.

“I am so happy. I have spoken to him and he is well,” Caruana said. “He is currently with the authorities in France. It is such a shock.”

Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Thursday that they have been contacted regarding “a possible sighting in France of Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017.”

Officers in the English town of Oldham are in contact with French authorities to establish the “authenticity of the report,” police added.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said, “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further inquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baking Memories 4 Kids
Sarah Bloom shares life-changing story; nonprofit surprises families with dream adaptive vacation
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday
The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia

Latest News

Richmond residents are frustrated about high water bills.
Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills
High water bills are a hot topic among Richmond residents.
Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Biden envoy to meet with Abbas as the US floats a possible Palestinian security role in postwar Gaza
The White House is calling on Israel to move to a lower-intensity phase in its war with Hamas....
Biden to Israel: 'Be more careful' with civilian lives