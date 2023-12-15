Your Money with Carlson Financial
21-year-old accused of exposing himself at Mechanicsville Kohl’s

21-year-old Dashon Robinson has been charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure and...
21-year-old Dashon Robinson has been charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure and public masturbation.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Dec. 15, 2023
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has been arrested after he was accused of exposing himself at a Kohl’s in Mechanicsville earlier this week.

On Dec. 13, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Kohl’s location on Bell Creek Road for a person exposing himself in public.

Hanover investigators later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dashon Orland Robinson.

“On Dec. 14, Hanover investigators, with assistance from the Henrico County Police Department, were able to locate Robinson and take him into custody without incident,” the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said.

Robinson has been charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure and public masturbation.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

