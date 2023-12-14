WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - WWBT ushered in a new era on Thursday with the launch of 12OnYourSide.com. This new domain represents our vision to be the leading multi-media company serving Central Virginia and beyond.

12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on the media platform of your choice.

While stories from NBC12.com will redirect to the new site, it is important to go ahead and update your shortcuts to the new 12OnYourSide.com to ensure no broken links while visiting our site.

Our social media links have also changed. Be sure to give us a follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

12 On Your Side is available wherever you stream on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. The news app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

You can also watch live at 12OnYourSide.com/livestream.

