Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house

Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing them over Thanksgiving weekend. (Source: WMBF)
By Makayla Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina couple says they are questioning the safety of their neighborhood after encountering a scary situation involving their neighbors.

Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their house over Thanksgiving weekend to find a burning cross facing their home.

“There was a cross burning about eight feet from our fence,” Monica Williams said. “We were speechless because we’ve never experienced something like that.”

The couple moved to Conway after retiring but said their neighbors have made the last two years a living nightmare.

“He’s blatant with the ‘N-word,’” Monica Williams said. “He chased off our surveyors. He’s chased off people from the water and sewer department.”

The couple said they installed a fence, hoping to find peace, but it hasn’t worked.

And the cross burning was the final straw. So, they called Horry County police.

Officers arrested the neighbors in question 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett.

Horry County police said 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett have been...
Horry County police said 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett have been arrested. (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

They are facing charges of second-degree harassment.

According to a police report, Hartnett yelled racial slurs at the Williams while officers were talking to her.

The police report also stated that Butler posted the Williams’ address on social media, saying he was “going to make them pay.”

Butler is no stranger to the law. Police records show that he has been previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

The Williams say their neighbors’ arrest is not enough.

“They were out the next day,” Monica Williams said. “So, what are we to do? Live next to a cross-burning racist who’s threatened to cause us bodily harm. We feel there are not enough laws in place to deal with this.”

South Carolina is one of two states without a hate crime law.

A few cities in South Carolina have passed hate crime ordinances or resolutions. However, Conway is not one of them.

The city’s mayor Barbara Blaine Bellamy said there’s nothing the city can do and it’s up to the state.

Butler did not immediately respond to phone calls for a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
Bull on tracks disrupts trains between Newark and New York
Zac Efron took time at his Walk of Fame ceremony to remember his friend and co-star Matthew...
Zac Efron gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry
A bull on the loose was spotted running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark....
RAW: Loose bull on transit tracks captured
12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on...
WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com