VDOT lifting most lane closures for holiday travel

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holidays are almost here, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is helping prepare travelers ahead of time.

VDOT says starting on Dec. 22 at noon until noon on Dec. 26, it will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads.

“While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time,” VDOT said.

VDOT says it will also lift lane closures from noon Dec. 29, until Jan. 2 at noon.

To check out travel alerts in your area, and around the state, click here.

