Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row

Trevor Noah attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on...
Trevor Noah attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New York. The Grammy Awards aren’t, bringing Noah back as host in 2024.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the age-old adage goes, don’t mess with success. The Grammy Awards aren’t, bringing Trevor Noah back as host in 2024.

Noah shared the news Wednesday night on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah.”

For those keeping count, the 66th Grammys will mark his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. “Kill Bill,” her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
A bull on the loose was spotted running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark....
RAW: Loose bull on transit tracks captured
12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on...
WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
11 years after Sandy Hook shooting, a first responder and a grieving parent reflect