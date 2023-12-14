Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and chilly, tracking a big rainmaker Sunday/Monday

Calm and pleasant for a few days before another weekend soaker
Heavy rain and gusty winds are looking likely Sunday morning into Monday.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny morning, becoming mostly cloudy by the evening. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and heavy rain. Overcast and breezy with light rain arriving in the morning. Wind and rain should pick up through the afternoon, continuing overnight. Minor coastal flooding is possible. Lows in the upper 30s. highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Rain is likely in the morning, showers taper off in the early afternoon. Gusty winds and overcast skies continue. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday and Monday rain totals near 2 inches.

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning with a few light showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

