Sarah Bloom shares life-changing story; nonprofit surprises families with dream adaptive vacation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With every cookie sold, Baking Memories 4 Kids surprises a family with extraordinary needs with a free trip to Disney World, Sea World, and several other Florida theme parks.

For parents navigating spaces that most times are not accessible to all, packing up and heading to Florida would only be a mere dream. That dream will come true for a familiar face at 12 On Your Side.

12 On Your Side Morning Anchor Sarah Bloom spoke with us about some of the challenges family her family has faced and the moment that changed their lives forever.

Watch the full story below:

A local nonprofit surprises families with a dream adaptive vacation.

Donate or nominate a deserving family here.

