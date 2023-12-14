1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end on Thursday.

At around 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in the Fairfield Court neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police confirm one of the men died at the hospital.

Neighbors tell 12 On Your Side they heard about 4-5 gunshots at the time of the shooting.

This shooting comes less than 24 hours after two deadly shootings in the city’s southside.

On Wednesday night, an employee at a business on Richmond Highway was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Less than two miles away from that shooting, a man was shot multiple times on Irvington Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

