New zookeeper building reopens at Metro Richmond Zoo after fire

The new zookeeper service building at Metro Richmond Zoo opened Thursday.
The new zookeeper service building at Metro Richmond Zoo opened Thursday.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The new zookeeper service building at Metro Richmond Zoo opened Thursday.

This rebuild has been a long time since the zoo lost the building and other facilities in a fire that happened this summer.

Fire crews received the call at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, reporting the fire on Beaver Bridge Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find several buildings on fire, including several maintenance buildings and a veterinary clinic.

Fire crews and zoo employees quickly removed the animals from the buildings.

According to a statement from the Metro Richmond Zoo, the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area. It spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room, and zoo keeper service area, destroying the buildings.

Ten animals were in the buildings at the time of the fire, and nine were rescued. A meerkat who was receiving care at the animal hospital has died.

The zoo says the new facilities are more than twice as large, with more counter space to prep animal diets, more sinks, shelves, and a private break room.

The zoo says construction continues, including rebuilding the animal hospital and workshop and adding new offices.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

