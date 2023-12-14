Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

More charges coming for Suffolk man in Charlottesville abduction case

A grand jury will be hearing additional felony charges against the Suffolk man accused of abducting a UVA student.
By WVIR 29News and Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grand jury will be hearing additional felony charges against the Suffolk man accused of abducting a UVA student.

Forty-one-year-old James Robert Allen appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, December 14. Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania requested the court drop a strangulation charge against Allen, as well as waive the abduction charge, but have a grand jury in Charlottesville Circuit Court hear charges in February.

Investigators believe Allen grabbed a UVA student on the evening of October 4 and forced her into a vehicle that soon crashed along Cabell Avenue. The victim escaped and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Police said Allen ran away from the scene, but was apprehended in Louisa County around noon the next day.

Allen is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. The University of Virginia has stated that he has no known affiliation to UVA.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baking Memories 4 Kids
Sarah Bloom shares life-changing story; nonprofit surprises families with dream adaptive vacation
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday
The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia

Latest News

Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on 12 On Your Side...
2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.
Governor Youngkin announced the second phase of his 3-year plan to fix Virginia's behavioral...
Gov. Youngkin doubles down on efforts to reform Virginia’s mental health resources
Richmond residents are frustrated about high water bills.
Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills
High water bills are a hot topic among Richmond residents.
Richmond residents frustrated about high water bills
Otieno had been placed on an emergency custody order on Mar. 3 for a suspected burglary, which...
Gov. Youngkin proposing 'Irvo's Law' to reform Virginia’s mental health resources