Juvenile injured in Henrico shooting
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is injured after a Henrico shooting Tuesday evening.
On Dec. 13, Henrico Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Wales Drive.
A juvenile victim was complaining of a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.
The incident is still being actively investigated.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
