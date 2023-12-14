Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

James Patterson awards $500 bonuses to 600 employees at independent bookstores

FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. . (Photo by...
FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. . (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six hundred employees at independent bookstores — from Chapter One in Victoria, Minnesota, to The Cloak & Dagger in Princeton, New Jersey — will be receiving $500 holiday bonuses from author James Patterson.

Employees were able to nominate themselves or be recommended by store owners, managers, peers, community members and others.

“I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough — booksellers save lives,” Patterson said in a statement Wednesday. “What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season.”

One of the world’s most popular and prolific writers, Patterson has given millions of dollars to booksellers, librarians and teachers. In 2015, the same year he began awarding employee bonuses, he was presented an honorary National Book Award for “Outstanding Service to the America Literary Community.”

Patterson has even co-authored a tribute book, “The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians,” which Little, Brown and Company will release in April.

“We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson’s continuing support of independent booksellers,” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said in a statement. “It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What 12 On Your Side reporters are covering on Dec.14
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Frankie Muniz recently revealed he's never had alcohol.
Actor Frankie Muniz, 38, reveals he’s never tried alcohol
Jonathan Majors, left, returns to court after a lunch break in his domestic assault trial,...
Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of actor Jonathan Majors