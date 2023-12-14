First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe thunderstorms aren’t expected, but a soaking rain and gusty winds will likely be disruptive to weekend plans, including travel up and down the East Coast.

A low-pressure system will move out of the Gulf and track up the East Coast this weekend.

Potential Impacts for Virginia

1) Coastal Flooding

2) High Surf in the Chesapeake Bay

3) Potential flooding in ditches, creeks, and streams

4) Strong wind gusts 30-40 mph are possible (this is dependent on the storm track)

As the system creeps closer on Saturday, clouds will increase but we should stay dry. This is by far the best

Light rain should arrive Sunday morning, becoming steadier and more widespread by the afternoon.

This rain forecast from the Weather Prediction Center shows a huge rainmaker (little to no snow with this storm) bringing 2″+ rain to the I-95 Corridor from Florida to Maine.

Soaking 2" Rain totals are likely from Florida to Maine from weekend storm (wpc)

Here’s the European Model forecast for the next week, showing the system’s center heading West of RVA. If that happens, we’d see warmer temperatures on Sunday (60s) and then cooler (50s) on Monday. This would bring a strong Easterly wind along the East coast, which would pile up water in Virginia’s coastal waters.

This would bring coastal flooding advisories and maybe warnings.

This would bring soaking rain Sunday into early Monday plus likely coastal flooding (mainly on Sunday) (weathermodels.com)

It’s still early in the game here, but we at this point are confident in dry Saturday.

