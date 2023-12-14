Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

A call for help from Henrico helps land N.C. man behind bars for human trafficking

Investigation reveals the man had a human trafficking operation along the East Coast
Demontray Shadrell Bowman
Demontray Shadrell Bowman(Henrico Police Department)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man will spend 18 years in prison for human trafficking after a woman called Henrico police for help last year.

This case stems from a March 2022 call for service in the 5300 block of Airport Square Lane in Henrico, where a woman called the police out of concern for her safety.

The nearly two-year investigation found that 41-year-old Demontray Shadrell Bowman had a widespread human trafficking operation stretching along the East Coast, from New York to Florida, stopping in most major cities along the I-95 corridor.

Detectives poured over 100,000 images and identified several of Bowman’s victims.

Initially, Bowman was charged with 32 separate offenses but ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of commercial sex trafficking and four counts of pandering.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Bowman was sentenced to 58 years in prison, with 40 years suspended.

If you know someone needing support, call Safe Harbor at (804) 612-6126.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What 12 On Your Side reporters are covering on Dec.14
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
Assault charges against a teacher at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy have been...
Assault charges dismissed against Chesterfield teacher
Virginia Lottery
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Va. could soon be worthless