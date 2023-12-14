A call for help from Henrico helps land N.C. man behind bars for human trafficking

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man will spend 18 years in prison for human trafficking after a woman called Henrico police for help last year.

This case stems from a March 2022 call for service in the 5300 block of Airport Square Lane in Henrico, where a woman called the police out of concern for her safety.

The nearly two-year investigation found that 41-year-old Demontray Shadrell Bowman had a widespread human trafficking operation stretching along the East Coast, from New York to Florida, stopping in most major cities along the I-95 corridor.

Detectives poured over 100,000 images and identified several of Bowman’s victims.

Initially, Bowman was charged with 32 separate offenses but ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of commercial sex trafficking and four counts of pandering.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Bowman was sentenced to 58 years in prison, with 40 years suspended.

If you know someone needing support, call Safe Harbor at (804) 612-6126.

