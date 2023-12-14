Assault charges dismissed against Chesterfield teacher

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Assault charges against a teacher at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy have been dropped, according to court records.

Kathleen R. Harlow was arrested and charged back in April.

According to court documents, on April 14, the school’s principal notified child protective services of alleged physical abuse of a 3-year-old student with autism at the hands of his teacher.

She pleaded not guilty in June. The charges were dismissed on Thursday.

