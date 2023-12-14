$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Va. could soon be worthless

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Someone in Petersburg may be $50,000 richer if they claim their ticket!

A Powerball ticket was sold for the July 1 drawing, but no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim their $50,000 prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. This ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The ticket was bought at Cedar Heart Market at 25722 Cox Road in Petersburg.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 4-17-35-49-61, and the Powerball number was 8.

This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately.

The lottery has eight customer service centers across the state where the ticket can be redeemed.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education. The ticket was bought in Petersburg, which received more than $7.1 million in funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.