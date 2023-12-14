Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Va. could soon be worthless

The ticket was purchased at a store in Petersburg for the July 1 drawing
Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery(Graphic via Virginia Lottery)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Someone in Petersburg may be $50,000 richer if they claim their ticket!

A Powerball ticket was sold for the July 1 drawing, but no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim their $50,000 prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. This ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The ticket was bought at Cedar Heart Market at 25722 Cox Road in Petersburg.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 4-17-35-49-61, and the Powerball number was 8.

This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately.

The lottery has eight customer service centers across the state where the ticket can be redeemed.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education. The ticket was bought in Petersburg, which received more than $7.1 million in funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What 12 On Your Side reporters are covering on Dec.14
Demontray Shadrell Bowman
A call for help from Henrico helps land N.C. man behind bars for human trafficking
Assault charges against a teacher at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy have been...
Assault charges dismissed against Chesterfield teacher
Holiday Shopping Reminders
Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget