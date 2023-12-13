Forecast: Dry next few days, First Alert to more rain and wind Sunday

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are looking likely Sunday morning into Monday.

Wednesday Overnight: Cold and clear. Good viewing weather for the Geminid meteor shower. Lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny morning, becoming mostly cloudy by the evening. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Overcast and breezy with scattered showers arriving in the morning. A heavier and steadier rain likely late into the overnight. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. 1-2 inches rain totals possible. Gusty winds and overcast skies. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

