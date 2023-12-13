State report recommends sweeping changes to Virginia psychiatric hospital system

In a sweeping report released Monday, a state commission recommended changes to Virginia’s decade-old “bed of last resort” law and urged the state to put greater pressure on private hospitals to accept patients under commitment orders.

The proposals, put forward by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state body that conducts studies for the General Assembly, are aimed at helping relieve Virginia’s beleaguered psychiatric hospital system.

“For years, Virginia state hospitals have routinely operated at their maximum capacities,” said JLARC Director Hal Greer. “The General Assembly’s and administration’s efforts to build out much-needed crisis response services statewide will hopefully alleviate the need for many Virginians to be involuntarily placed in an inpatient hospital. But it will take some time before we will start to see the census pressures at state hospitals relieved by these investments.”

Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals — eight of which serve adults and one, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton, devoted to youth — have increasingly found themselves short on both beds and staff. While industry standards say no more than 85% of staffed beds at psychiatric hospitals should be filled due to safety concerns, JLARC found that bed capacity at seven state hospitals routinely exceeds 95%, with three operating at 100%.

The crisis peaked in 2021, when staff shortages caused the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to close five state hospitals to new admissions.

Officials and experts say overcrowding in psychiatric hospitals produces risks for both patients and staff. JLARC’s findings bear that out: Between January 2022 and May 2023, the commission found 7,400 “physical incidents” occurred between patients at state psychiatric hospitals, with nearly 900 of them resulting in patient injury. At least 20% of staff at all nine hospitals reported they did not believe their facility was a safe place for patients; at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville, that percentage was 42%.

Among the worst hospitals identified by JLARC is the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, which mostly serves youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and which the commission recommends lawmakers consider closing.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.