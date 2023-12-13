Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

State report recommends sweeping changes to Virginia psychiatric hospital system

An evaluation from JLARC found state hospitals are struggling to recruit and retain staff.
An evaluation from JLARC found state hospitals are struggling to recruit and retain staff.(Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In a sweeping report released Monday, a state commission recommended changes to Virginia’s decade-old “bed of last resort” law and urged the state to put greater pressure on private hospitals to accept patients under commitment orders.

The proposals, put forward by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state body that conducts studies for the General Assembly, are aimed at helping relieve Virginia’s beleaguered psychiatric hospital system.

“For years, Virginia state hospitals have routinely operated at their maximum capacities,” said JLARC Director Hal Greer. “The General Assembly’s and administration’s efforts to build out much-needed crisis response services statewide will hopefully alleviate the need for many Virginians to be involuntarily placed in an inpatient hospital. But it will take some time before we will start to see the census pressures at state hospitals relieved by these investments.”

Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals — eight of which serve adults and one, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton, devoted to youth — have increasingly found themselves short on both beds and staff. While industry standards say no more than 85% of staffed beds at psychiatric hospitals should be filled due to safety concerns, JLARC found that bed capacity at seven state hospitals routinely exceeds 95%, with three operating at 100%.

The crisis peaked in 2021, when staff shortages caused the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to close five state hospitals to new admissions.

Officials and experts say overcrowding in psychiatric hospitals produces risks for both patients and staff. JLARC’s findings bear that out: Between January 2022 and May 2023, the commission found 7,400 “physical incidents” occurred between patients at state psychiatric hospitals, with nearly 900 of them resulting in patient injury. At least 20% of staff at all nine hospitals reported they did not believe their facility was a safe place for patients; at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville, that percentage was 42%.

Among the worst hospitals identified by JLARC is the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, which mostly serves youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and which the commission recommends lawmakers consider closing.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on...
WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com
It was a violent night in Richmond after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in...
Two men shot dead on Richmond's southside
At 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court.
Richmond Police respond to reported shooting
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business