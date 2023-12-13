Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place was evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday, hours after testimony concluded, when a man set papers on fire and then doused them with a fire extinguisher, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the New York State Supreme Court Building in lower Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to an alarm on the fourth floor. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

A man was arrested after setting fire to some documents, said court spokesperson Al Baker. He did not release further details, but said the incident is under investigation. Those who evacuated were allowed to return shortly afterward. No injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the man who was arrested.

The evacuation came hours after the conclusion of testimony in Trump’s civil fraud trial case, which has played out on the building’s third floor for nearly three months. Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over the trial.

Trump was not in the building Wednesday. Lawyers in the case are scheduled to make their closing arguments next month.

The courthouse, with its Corinthian columns and wide front steps, is recognizable to many for its frequent appearances in movies and television shows, including “Law & Order” and “Night Court.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

