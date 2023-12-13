Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested

By Pat Thomas and Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with fentanyl that was ingested by at least seven students at Central Elementary School in Amherst County Tuesday.

In an incident at Central Elementary School Tuesday – at least seven fourth-grade students were exposed to fentanyl.

“The fentanyl didn’t just show up at school, the fentanyl came from somebody’s house,” said Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. William Wells.

“It reached a whole other level of fear.” Mother of elementary student exposed to fentanyl raises awareness of drug’s danger

Amherst County school officials say a student shared his gummies with six other students during school lunch. The kids started having symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and muscle spasms. Five of them were transported to hospitals.

Wells said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office tested the bag of gummies twice and it tested positive both times for fentanyl. He stressed the gummies the kids ate did not test positive for fentanyl, but there were traces found in the bag they came in.

“Law enforcement tested the gummies and they tested negative for foreign substance,” explained Wells. “However, when they tested the residue in the bag, the field test indicated a positive response for fentanyl.”

Court records obtained by WDBJ7 indicate Clifford Dugan, Jr. and Nicole Sanders are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Dugan, Jr., being held with no bond, faces a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sanders faces a separate charge of possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

School officials told WDBJ7 they pieced together that a student’s caregiver packed a food item in a Ziploc bag. The student then shared that item with other students. They believe the bag got contaminated either at home or on the way to school.

“This type of behavior is completely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable for this county, it’s acceptable for our families. And we will work diligently day and night to be able to bring to justice those who commit this act,” said Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dallas Hill.

All five students taken to hospitals Tuesday for treatment were released the same day and are recovering, according to Wells.

Law enforcement says a sibling brought a second bag of gummies which tested negative. They believe the incident was unintentional as the child who brought the gummies also ate them.

“The fentanyl was contained to the bag and we did not have any indication that fentanyl was on additional surfaces in the building,” explained Wells. “But we did go ahead and clean the building this morning just to make sure everything was clean.”

In a news conference Wednesday, investigators provided a timeline of the events.

1:20 p.m.Some students in began exhibiting symptoms of fentanyl exposure such as nausea, vomiting, and muscle spasms.
1:40 p.m.The school nurse is notified.
2:15 p.m.School personnel notify the parents of students exhibiting symptoms. Investigators say more students began showing symptoms around this time.
4:45 p.m.Test results confirmed that the bag contained traces of fentanyl.
6:30 p.m.School district issues press release regarding the incident.

Investigators say more charges could be pending.

