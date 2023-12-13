Your Money with Carlson Financial
Motorists band together to rescue chihuahua running on busy expressway

A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE MARIE, @THE_FAMOUS_BEAN, INSTAGRAM, LA_FLAME_NYC, KAITLYN MCGINLEY)
By Jeanne Moos via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(CNN) - A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway in New York.

Thankfully, some good-hearted motorists made sure he made it to safety.

The chihuahua, named Bean, had drivers jumping on the Staten Island expressway as he raced alongside the HOV lane.

“He was so fast, it was ridiculous,” Kaitlyn McGinley, who helped rescue Bean, said.

McGinley was one of about 20 motorists who did everything to save the dog, from stopping and getting out to try to catch him to forming a blockade to protect him.

Bean gave many drivers a scare, including Katie Marie, who feared she may have killed him.

“The most heart-stopping moment for me was when the dog went underneath my car, I thought I killed it,” Marie said.

But Bean reappeared on the other side of her car, crossing four lanes of traffic.

Motorists banded together to rescue a chihuahua seen running on a busy expressway. (@kat.vmarie/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Marie stopped and tried to grab him, but he whipped past.

“Another thing I was thinking in my head, ‘What is insurance going to say?’ If my car gets hit, if all these cars get hit, we tell them a chihuahua was on the highway,” she said.

Ela Wojda’s husband dropped her off and she chased the chihuahua for about half a mile.

“It was dangerous at the beginning,” Wojda said.

But a blockade formed to protect Wojda’s lane and they managed to corral Bean under McGinley’s vehicle.

Bean wasn’t exactly grateful.

“A little nippy, he almost bit me, but it’s OK,” McGinley said.

They used a jacket to scoop him up and put him in a bag.

In no time, Bean was recognized in a lost dog Facebook post and reunited with his owner an hour after the chase.

The now-famous Bean has his own Instagram.

It turns out Wojda the runner, recently ran in the New York City marathon. And while she may not have come first in that race, she did take first in the chihuahua chase.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

