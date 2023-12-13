Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Juvenile, 18-year-old arrested in Richmond carjacking

A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s...
A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s southside.(MGN)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s southside.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, RPD officers were called to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a robbery.

Officers arrived, and a woman reported she had been approached by two male suspects who brandished a firearm and demanded her vehicle keys.

The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found in Henrico County, crashed in a rural area.

The two men were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A juvenile male of Richmond and Jahlia Henley, 18, of Goochland County, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have both been charged with robbery.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on...
WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
It was a violent night in Richmond after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in...
Two men shot dead on Richmond's southside
At 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court.
Richmond Police respond to reported shooting
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business