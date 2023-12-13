Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Every year, you hear about a family or loved one’s life being torn apart because of a drunk driving crash.

Now, auto safety regulators are taking steps to make sure that stops.

“Since then, I’ve had seven surgeries. I have metal throughout my entire right side, all for a crash that never had to happen,” MADD national president Tessa Rowland said.

Rowland is thankful to be alive after being hit by a drunk driver in 2021.

Now, she’s the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, putting the groundwork to keep drunk drivers off the road.

“The goal again is that it is going to be passive, and yet again, the sober driver that is continuing their business should never know that this is there,” Rowland said.

The Halt Act is a bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021, and federal regulators are putting a plan in place for new technology in every car that would automatically test a driver’s breath for alcohol and stop a vehicle from moving if the driver is impaired.

If they can meet the deadline, the tech will be implemented in cars as soon as 2026-2027

The latest statistics from the DMV show in Virginia, in 2022, 27% of all traffic fatalities were alcohol-related.

The Commonwealth is leading the way in this research.

Two years ago, 12 On Your Side interviewed the president & CEO of the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety program or DADSS when they were developing this technology.

“As if you’re blowing a candle,” Bud Zaouk said. “Hopefully, in the very near future, you’re just breathing passively and normally, and the sensor will pick it up.”

Their plan back then showed that a driver had to simply blow into the sensor, which would then calculate your blood alcohol concentration.

“I would encourage Virginia drivers to, obviously especially during the holiday season to make a plan, designate a driver that is nondrinking, of course, or use a ride share service, but we very much look forward to the day where drunk driving will virtually be eliminated,” Rowland said.

There is a 60-day comment period where automakers and developers can share their opinions before the November 2024 deadline.

That’s when the Department of Transportation has to have a final standard for impaired driving prevention technology.

