Henrico leaders approve Sheetz construction, despite pushback from residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday night, Henrico County leaders unanimously approved a re-zoning request to allow for the construction of a new Sheetz gas station, which will be located at 7500 Staples Mill Road across from Amtrak station.

Residents who live near the proposed 10-acre site have been vocal about their opposition since the plan was first announced in Oct. 2022.

In addition to the Sheetz gas station, the plan includes the construction of a convenience store, drive-thru restaurant and 14 townhomes.

An initial proposal for a car wash was removed.

The Sheetz will operate 24 hours a day.

Roughly a dozen Henrico neighbors spoke out at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, voicing a myriad of concerns about having the gas and convenience store so close to their backyards.

“It would be a nightmare for us,” one woman said.

“Noise, lack of privacy, cut through foot traffic, light pollution, health, car traffic, crime, property values, tree and wildlife preservation, environmental issues and construction damage,” said another female resident.

“The most financial investment we have in life is in our homes,” an older male resident said. “And there’s been numerous studies to show that being next to a gas station decreases the value of your property.”

Henrico County Planning Director Joe Emerson tried to ease their concerns, explaining that an 8-foot-tall composite fence or wall would be put up to separate the Sheetz from neighbors’ property.

There will also be a staggered row of six-foot-tall evergreen trees to help with privacy and noise reduction.

Shields will be added to light poles to reduce glare for residents.

And construction hours will be limited.

“The county has negotiated reduced hours for construction of this project. Why? It is because they believe the residents should not be exposed to that noise and disturbance 24/7,” one female resident said at the meeting. “If so, why isn’t the same presumption made about the noise levels that would be generated from the Sheetz and their clientele, which is 24/7?”

Henrico Chief of Police Eric English was also there Tuesday night to address safety concerns. He said there have not been any violent crimes reported at nearby gas stations, but they have had some larceny calls.

Despite the unanimous vote, Henrico Supervisor Daniel Schmitt said he would continue to support residents by visiting their properties, listening for noise and holding Sheetz accountable.

“I’ll be standing in their backyards throughout construction,” Schmitt said. “While this case comes to a close, their responsibility to the residents, this county, the folks along the Staples Mill corridor and to myself does not close.”

A start date for construction has not been announced yet.

