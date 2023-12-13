“Crashes are up.” Virginia State Police explain rise of accidents near I-81 widening project

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Stretching more than 325 miles, Interstate 81 is a common pathway for most travelers in Southwest Virginia. However, locals are voicing concerns about the increase in traffic jams and delays on one 6-mile stretch in Roanoke County.

It seems like every day, there’s a new accident happening on Interstate 81, specifically the three-lane widening project near Salem.

WDBJ7 wanted to find out: What is causing an increase in accidents, and what can the public do to avoid them?

“I didn’t realize until I pulled the numbers, the number of crashes that have happened in that work zone,” said Virginia State Police information officer Rick Garletts.

We spoke with Virginia State Police to find out what is leading to the increase in accidents. Garletts says most crashes are caused by human error.

“Crashes are up, deaths are down, but it seems like people just don’t care about other people on the road anymore. That’s that’s the scary part,” explained Garletts.

Although it’s a work zone, the speed limit hasn’t changed, adding to the problem.

Normally, if you run off the road, you hit a rumble strip. With the new roadwork in those areas, Garletts said there’s no room for error.

“And if you watch NASCAR or anything like that, one little mistake collects 20 cars. As far as out here goes, one mistake clicks for two to five, two to six cars,” explained Garletts.

This year, between mile markers 137 and 143, 164 crashes have occurred with one fatality. In 2020, that number was nearly half.

VSP and VDOT have been working closely together for solutions to this growing problem.

“The photo enforcement of speed is, is a goal for us with this project. We do want to install it,” added V-DOT’S I-81 Program delivery Director Dave Covington.

He says they have increased state police, adjusted the barrier walls, and increased the nighttime visibility of barriers and pavement.

“We do anticipate that the crashes are going to go down, you know, the longer works and exists, the more people become familiar with it,” said Covington.

VDOT and V-S-P encourage drivers to find alternative routes, leave more wiggle room in front of them, slow down, and quit driving distracted.

The three-lane widening project is expected to end in 2026.

