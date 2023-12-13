Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on...
WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com
It was a violent night in Richmond after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in...
Two men shot dead on Richmond's southside
At 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court.
Richmond Police respond to reported shooting
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business