Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Chesterfield school board votes on keeping year-round school

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield County school board voted Tuesday night on whether or not the county would continue with year-round schooling after testing the schedule at two elementary schools.

Falling Creek and Bellwood elementary schools are the only two to have year-round instruction. The two schools have been under a year-round schedule since the 2018-2019 academic year as part of an experiment to see if students would thrive attending school all year.

Research data shows that test scores were lower than students going to school for 9 months out of the year.

“The new summary analysis concluded that the students in the year-round setting did not grow more than similar students on a traditional calendar,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Joseph Tylus.

Dale District Supervisor Debbie Bailey spoke with the principal of Falling Creek Elementary and shared one of the biggest struggles with year-round schooling.

“I can’t hire teachers to work at this calendar, and I have had people turn me down because they don’t want to work with this calendar, and now my school is being staffed with annual subs,” said Bailey.

Bailey says she hasn’t received any feedback from Falling Creek on continuing year-round school.

The board voted to no longer continue year-round school at Falling Creek.

On the other hand, Bermuda District school board member Ann Coker says the Bellwood community wanted the year-round school to continue.

“We’ve heard more feedback from the Bellwood community about wanting to continue with year-round school,” Coker said.

At the end of the discussion, member Katharyn Haines suggested that in the future, a school in the same district as Bellwood would have the chance to do year-round schooling since the community gave more positive feedback.

The board voted Bellwood Elementary School will continue to have school year-round.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

It was a violent night in Richmond after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in...
Two men shot dead on Richmond's southside
At 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court.
Richmond Police respond to reported shooting
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom