Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are seeking more information after a man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman last month.

On Nov. 26, police say Elmer B. Jimenez, 55, sexually assaulted the woman at a location in Chesterfield.

Police say the victim and Jimenez knew each other.

Four days later, Jimenez was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police have reason to believe Jimenez may have other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies

Latest News

12 On Your Side’s promise is to bring residents quality news, programming and information on...
WWBT launches 12OnYourSide.com
Police were called to Rosetta Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield Court shooting
It was a violent night in Richmond after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in...
Two men shot dead on Richmond's southside
At 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court.
Richmond Police respond to reported shooting
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business