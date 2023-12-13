Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are seeking more information after a man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman last month.

On Nov. 26, police say Elmer B. Jimenez, 55, sexually assaulted the woman at a location in Chesterfield.

Police say the victim and Jimenez knew each other.

Four days later, Jimenez was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police have reason to believe Jimenez may have other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.

