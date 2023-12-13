Your Money with Carlson Financial
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado

A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a tornado outbreak over the weekend. (Source: WSMV)
By Lydia Fielder and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee couple is searching for a new home with their two babies following a tornado outbreak over the weekend.

Sydney Moore, 22, said a tornado demolished her family’s mobile home while they were inside last Saturday.

Moore said the tornado picked up her 4-month-old during the storm, but he somehow survived.

“Something in me just told me to run and jump on top of my son,” she said. “The moment I jumped on him the walls collapsed.”

Moore said her boyfriend told her that he saw the tornado funnel down on top of them.

“The roof came off first, the tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with our baby,” Moore said. “He was the first thing to go up.”

Moore says her boyfriend hurled himself to grab their 4-month-old baby who was asleep in the bassinet, but he got spun up and thrown out along with the baby.

“He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles,” Moore said.

She said somehow they were able to get out of the crushed trailer.

They then frantically searched for 10 minutes for their 4-month-old which they found alive and lying in a fallen tree in the rain.

“I thought he was dead,” Moore said. “I was pretty sure he was dead, and we weren’t going to find him. But he’s here, and that’s by the grace of God.”

Moore added, “I will die for my kids. That’s not even a question. And my boyfriend would do the same thing.”

The family said they have lost everything they own in the devastation. But the community has rallied around them, specifically providing diapers and formula.

Now, they are looking for a new home.

The family has since started a GoFundMe to assist them rebuild.

