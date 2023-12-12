Your Money with Carlson Financial
Forecast: Dry into the start of the weekend

Cold starts expected the next few days
Sunshine expected through Saturday!
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and sunny the next few days! First Alert to increasing chances for more rain Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows near 30°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain possible in the afternoon. We have the potential for heavy rain and wind into the evening and overnight depending on the track of a coastal low. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

