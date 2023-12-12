Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Psychologist, commentator Jordan Peterson coming to Richmond

Altria Theater in 2021.
Altria Theater in 2021.(Altria Theater)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Psychologist and media commentator Jordan Peterson is stopping in Richmond on his ‘We Who Wrestle With God Tour.’

Peterson is best known for The Jordan B Peterson podcast, which consistently tops the charts in the Education section.

He has also written three books, including Maps of Meaning, an academic work presenting a new scientiﬁcally-grounded religious and political belief theory, and the bestselling 12 Rules for Life and Beyond Order.

Peterson’s tour will stop at the Altria Theater on May 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and go on sale for the general public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Learn more about the Better Business Bureau
Talking with the Better Business Bureau
Home for the holidays, TSoul invites friends and families to a holiday concert you won't forget
TSoul And Friends Home For The Holidays Concert
Celebrate Christmas with The Grinch at Broadway in Richmond
Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on 12 On Your Side...
2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.