Psychologist, commentator Jordan Peterson coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Psychologist and media commentator Jordan Peterson is stopping in Richmond on his ‘We Who Wrestle With God Tour.’

Peterson is best known for The Jordan B Peterson podcast, which consistently tops the charts in the Education section.

He has also written three books, including Maps of Meaning, an academic work presenting a new scientiﬁcally-grounded religious and political belief theory, and the bestselling 12 Rules for Life and Beyond Order.

Peterson’s tour will stop at the Altria Theater on May 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and go on sale for the general public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

