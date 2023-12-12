Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘It’s just disappointing’: Food donation box destroyed at Henrico church

Father Lee Hutchson: “If we find out who did it, hopefully there’s some reconciliation can take place.”
At St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Henrico, a neighborhood effort grows by the day to give families in need food for their tables through a food donation box.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - At St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Henrico, a neighborhood effort grows by the day to give families in need food for their tables through a food donation box.

“The use of the food box has exceeded our expectations,” said Father Lee Hutchson, rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. “We’ve had this food box up for about a year.”

Father Hutchson told 12 On Your Side a church group always ensures the box stays full, but many have stopped by to drop off their own donations.

“We’ve had other people in the neighborhood call and said, ‘Can I put food in the food box?’” he said. “We certainly said, well, absolutely, you may be a part of that.”

On Oct. 26, church leaders found the box broken on the ground after it was destroyed by a car, an act all caught on camera.

Food Donation Box at Henrico Church hit
Food Donation Box at Henrico Church hit(Source;Henrico Police | Henrico Police)

“It kind of just went flying,” said Father Hutchson.

Earlier this month, Henrico Police shared this video surveillance footage of the incident, which appears to show a driver in a 2009-2014 Acura TL driving off the pavement, striking the box, and quickly leaving the parking lot.

“There was just broken jars of and cans laying out on the driveway that went flying after it got hit,” said Father Hutchson.

A situation breaking Father Hutchson’s heart.

“It’s just disappointing. It’s so contrary to the message of Christmas of peace on Earth and good will towards all people and to have that destroyed where people in need, their life is made more difficult,” he said.

Father Lee Hutchson
Father Lee Hutchson(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Officers are still looking for those responsible and believe there is damage on the car’s front passenger side.

Despite the heartbreaking discovery, Father Hutchson said the church is still taking in donations. Those items will be added to their new box, which will be up again before Christmas.

“We’re still collecting food, and we keep it stored,” he said. “If we find out who did it, hopefully, there’s some reconciliation can take place. Maybe they can be a part of filling the box moving forward and helping the community.”

On Dec. 12, 12 On Your Side was told by Henrico Police there were no new updates on the case.

Anyone with information about this case or the individual(s) responsible can contact Henrico Police at (804)-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (804)-780-1000.

Food Donation Box Hit
Food Donation Box Hit(Source;St. Martin's Episcopal Church | St. Martin's Episcopal Church)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home

Latest News

It was a violent night in Richmond after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in...
Two men shot dead on Richmond's southside
At 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court.
Richmond Police respond to reported shooting
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom