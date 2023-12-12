Your Money with Carlson Financial
High school football player dies day before state championship game

A high school football player in Georgia was found dead a day before he was supposed to play in the state championship. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player in Georgia was found dead the day before he was supposed to play in the state championship game.

Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

He was found dead Sunday night in a wooded area behind a home, police said.

In a letter to parents, Manchester High School said the circumstances of his death are “still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities.”

Police told WANF that foul play is suspected. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

The 17-year-old defensive lineman was scheduled to travel 75 miles north from Meriwether County to Atlanta to compete for a state championship title against Bowdon High School on Monday.

Instead, he was posthumously honored at the game following the devastating news of his passing.

During the game, the Manchester High School team captains walked side-by-side to center field, carrying with them Smith’s #52 jersey.

It’s taken 26 years for Manchester High School to get back to the state championship – a game Smith’s loved ones said he wouldn’t want to miss.

“It’s a rough time, you know,” Manchester High School teacher Doug Maddix said. “It happened so unexpectedly, and we’re such a close team. Our team has been close together. They’re all feeling bad.”

Another teacher described Smith as an “excellent student” who everybody liked.

A mom of another football player described Smith as “a real sweet kid and he was very well-mannered.”

Sadly, the team lost the championship game to Bowden High School by just one point. The final score was 28-27.

The family plans to hold a vigil at the school on Friday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page said Smith leaves behind nine younger siblings.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

