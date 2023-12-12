Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat

A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a batting cage accident. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A high school baseball player in Georgia has died after a tragic batting cage accident last month.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the Gainesville High School baseball team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages.

According to the Gainesville City School System, the high school senior had been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center since the incident.

On Monday, his family said his “heart stopped about an hour” before his grandmother arrived at the hospital to see him.

Last week, Medina’s family said they had begun the process of seeking a visa for his grandmother to travel to be with them for an honor walk, a ceremonial event held at hospitals to commemorate patients donating their organs.

The Medina family said they were going to be donating his organs after he was declared brain dead.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon,” his family said in their statement. “We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Officials with Gainesville schools said Medina will not be forgotten.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” Gainesville school officials shared.

The honor walk and celebration of Medina’s life for the public to attend will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the...
Zoo welcomes 3 endangered African painted dog pups with special help from a golden retriever
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending