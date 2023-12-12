Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fentanyl connected to ACPS student hospitalizations

By Pat Thomas and Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says seven students who had reactions to something they ingested at school had eaten gummy bears that tested positive for fentanyl.

The Office of Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. William Wells says, “The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office conducted a field test on the bag that contained the items the students ingested. The results from the field test indicated a positive reaction for fentanyl. We have confirmed that the bag was brought home by a student.”

Five students from Central Elementary School in Amherst County were taken to a hospital for medical treatment Tuesday after experiencing allergic reactions from ingesting the gummies. Two of the students were taken by Amherst County EMS and three were taken by their parents. Two other students were affected but were not taken for treatment.

Amherst County Public Schools reports the school division is working with Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation to determine the cause of the illness, saying, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.”

