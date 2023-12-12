Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 12 On Your Side is remembering a former colleague, Bernie Simmons.

Simmons, a name and face many longtime viewers may recognize, passed away last week at age 79.

Simmons launched the community segment 12 About Town back in the 1980s, helping make it what it is today.

She loved interacting with the Richmond community, and the community loved her.

Simmons’ segment was so successful that she left Richmond in the mid-1990s to launch a similar segment in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A celebration of life will be held next month. Click/tap here for details.

