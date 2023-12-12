Your Money with Carlson Financial
18-year-old dies after car strikes tree in Hanover

Deputies say the crash happened on Hanover Courthouse Road on Sunday night.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Hanover over the weekend.

On Dec. 10, shortly before 11 p.m., The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hanover Courthouse Road near Depot Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south when it struck a large tree limb in the roadway. The driver then lost control and the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, striking a tree,” deputies said.

Deputies say the driver, 18-year-old Berend High of Woodford, Virginia, died at the scene.

Randolph-Macon College President Robert Lindgren confirmed that High was a commuter student at the Ashland school. He was an honors student and planned to major in chemistry.

“In just one semester, he had thrown himself into college life as a key member of the League of the Legends esports team and a very talented bassoonist in the Randolph-Macon Wind Ensemble,” Lindgren said in a statement. “His professors, coach and advisers describe him as ‘warm and kind’ with a kind of spark – as well as ‘funny, silly, and goofy – the type of guy who always brightened up a room.’”

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

There have been no end-of-life services planned for Berend but Randolph-Macon is tentatively planning an event to honor him on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. with more details to come.

