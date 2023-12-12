Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail

Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role in Anne of Green Gables.(Carri, Stanley family via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old in Michigan was hit and killed by a car while walking across the street to check the mail Monday, according to authorities.

The family of Tessa Stanley said she was “an incredibly bright, talented, and motivated young girl who’s going to be greatly missed.”

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the accident scene on Knapp Street and attempted to save Stanley’s life, but unfortunately failed in their efforts.

Officials said an investigation revealed Stanley had been hit by an Infinity SUV being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

A GoFundMe was established by Stanley’s aunt, Carri.

According to a post alongside the GoFundMe, the 17-year-old loved history and had planned to attend Central Michigan University after she graduated from Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada.

Stanley was also described as a talented actor and singer.

Any funds raised will go to Stanley’s parents to pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Authorities searching for man who allegedly killed a toddler after throwing him against a wall
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center