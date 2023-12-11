No white Christmas expected in 2023 for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia will have to keep dreaming in 2023. With one week to go until Christmas Day, our odds of a white Christmas have dropped to near zero.

Temperatures will be too warm to support snow in the next seven days across much of the country, including Virginia. We’re expecting highs in the mid-50s for central Virginia in the days leading up to Christmas, which is warmer than average for late December.

A white Christmas is defined as one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning (it does not necessarily need to be snowing on Christmas day to qualify).

Based on historical records, snow on Christmas is rare in central Virginia. Richmond has only recorded a white Christmas about 7% of the time since 1897. There’s near zero chance this year.

The last white Christmas recorded at RIC was in 2009 when two inches of snow remained on the ground Christmas morning from a six inch snowfall a week prior on Dec. 18 that year.

Many Virginians remember a significant snowstorm late on Christmas Day in 2010, but it did not technically meet the criteria for a white Christmas because no snow had fallen by 7 a.m. that morning.

A mild December fits with our winter weather outlook released earlier in the month, but snow lovers should not despair despite the absence of snow around Christmas.

There are signs of colder air arriving to start 2024, and that means our snow chances will likely climb around the new year into January and February as we discussed in our 12 On Your Side winter weather outlook.

