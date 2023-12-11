No white Christmas expected in 2023 for central Virginia

No white Christmas this year as temperatures will be too warm
White Christmas chances in 2023
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia will have to keep dreaming in 2023. With one week to go until Christmas Day, our odds of a white Christmas have dropped to near zero.

Temperatures will be too warm to support snow in the next seven days across much of the country, including Virginia. We’re expecting highs in the mid-50s for central Virginia in the days leading up to Christmas, which is warmer than average for late December.

Temperatures will be too warm this week to support any chance for snow leading up to Christmas.
Temperatures will be too warm this week to support any chance for snow leading up to Christmas.(WWBT)

A white Christmas is defined as one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning (it does not necessarily need to be snowing on Christmas day to qualify).

Based on historical records, snow on Christmas is rare in central Virginia. Richmond has only recorded a white Christmas about 7% of the time since 1897. There’s near zero chance this year.

Historically there has been a white Christmas only 7% of the time in central Virginia, and...
Historically there has been a white Christmas only 7% of the time in central Virginia, and there won't be one in 2023.(WWBT)

The last white Christmas recorded at RIC was in 2009 when two inches of snow remained on the ground Christmas morning from a six inch snowfall a week prior on Dec. 18 that year.

Many Virginians remember a significant snowstorm late on Christmas Day in 2010, but it did not technically meet the criteria for a white Christmas because no snow had fallen by 7 a.m. that morning.

The most snow recorded on the ground on Christmas morning in the past 60 years was in 1966...
The most snow recorded on the ground on Christmas morning in the past 60 years was in 1966 when four inches of snow was on the ground. Snowfall data is not available from 1999 through 2008. Our last official white Christmas was in 2009, but a large snowstorm hit Richmond late on Christmas in 2010.(WWBT)

A mild December fits with our winter weather outlook released earlier in the month, but snow lovers should not despair despite the absence of snow around Christmas.

There are signs of colder air arriving to start 2024, and that means our snow chances will likely climb around the new year into January and February as we discussed in our 12 On Your Side winter weather outlook.

For updates on any winter weather that could be headed our way, download the First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

You can also track updates in the forecast in the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.

Monday Forecast: Sun returns, breezy this afternoon

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Nick Russo
After a record setting 2.74″ of rain on Sunday, Monday skies will quickly clear with a dry Westerly breeze.

Forecast

12 On Your Side First Alert Weather Day

Forecast: Heavy rain ends late tonight

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Russo
Urban, low lying and poor drainage flooding possible with 2 to 3 inches of rain at least. Gusty southeasterly winds could cause coastal flooding and isolated power outages this evening through tomorrow morning.

First Alert Weather Blog

Heavier rain and stronger winds in the evening and overnight. Winds southeast 15-25mph with...

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain ends late Sunday night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Meyers, Andrew Freiden, Megan Wise and Nick Russo
Our strongest winds and heaviest rain expected Sunday evening and overnight.

Weather

Heavy rain, stronger winds expected this evening

Heavy rain, stronger winds expected this evening

Updated: 18 hours ago
Heavy rain, stronger winds expected this evening

Latest News

First Alert Weather Blog

A strong coastal storm is bringing multiple flood hazards to Central Virginia today

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy flooding rain and strong gusty winds Sunday

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST
A strong coastal storm is bringing multiple flood hazards to Central Virginia today

Forecast

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds on Sunday

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST
|
By Nick Russo
Clouds will increase today but we stay dry. Scattered showers arrive Sunday morning, becoming steadier and heavier by Sunday afternoon.

Weather

First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, heavy rain on Sunday

First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, heavy rain on Sunday

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST
First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, heavy rain on Sunday

First Alert Weather Blog

A strong coastal storm could also bring localized flooding and coastal flooding

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds Sunday

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
A strong coastal storm could also bring localized flooding and coastal flooding

Forecast

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Dry Saturday, more rain and gusty winds Sunday

Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST
|
By Megan Wise
First Alert Weather Day Sunday for heavy rain and gusty winds.

First Alert Weather Blog

A strong coastal storm could also bring localized flooding and coastal flooding.

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds Sunday

Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST
A strong coastal storm could also bring localized flooding and coastal flooding.