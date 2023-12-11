Harrisonburg father reconnects with childhood friend to publish children’s book

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg author has expressed his love for his son in a book for families everywhere. Everett Brubaker used a lullaby he made for his son to create a children’s book, Do You Need a Song?

The 26-paged paperback is a collaboration with one of Brubaker’s childhood friends, Kendall Yvonne, the book’s illustrator. The work debuted at number one on Amazon in the nursery rhymes category.

Creators said the storybook is designed to help parents navigate their child’s emotions. Brubaker hopes readers create their own verses of the song to fit the dynamics of their families.

“As a parent or guardian or teacher, it’s kind of hard to know ‘How do I respond?’A song is really helpful whether they’re feeling angry, whether they need help calming down, whether you’re trying to get ready for bed,” said Brubaker, “Sometimes, putting something into a song can really help a child get ready to do those things in the process those things.”

People can hear Brubaker’s original lullaby put to song on SoundCloud. The author says his brother is recording a version of the song to complement the original melody.

“Do You Need a Song? is scheduled to be on the shelves of the Parentheses bookstore, located in the Liberty Street Merchantile, in January, but as a hardcover. The children’s book is currently available to purchase online at Amazon and GoodReads.

The project was funded through an Indiegogo campaign.

