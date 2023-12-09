20-year-old charged with murder of Henrico man
25-year-old Damarius Odom was found shot to death inside a home.
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old is in police custody after a Henrico man was found shot to death inside a home last week.
Police say just before noon on Dec. 9, officers were called to Fairfield Avenue for the reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Damarius Odom, of Henrico shot to death inside the home.
On Dec. 16, Henrico Police arrested Reginald Robertson and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
