20-year-old charged with murder of Henrico man

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old is in police custody after a Henrico man was found shot to death inside a home last week.

Police say just before noon on Dec. 9, officers were called to Fairfield Avenue for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Damarius Odom, of Henrico shot to death inside the home.

On Dec. 16, Henrico Police arrested Reginald Robertson and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

