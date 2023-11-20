2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.

Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on 12 On Your Side throughout the month. We’re building a list of even more homes for you to check out online.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season.

Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on 12 On Your Side throughout the holiday season. And online, we’re building a list of even more homes for you to check out.

AMELIA

CHESTERFIELD

GLOUCESTER

HENRICO

HANOVER AND MECHANICSVILLE

POWHATAN

RICHMOND CITY

While you’re out and about checking out the homes, be sure to share your photos with us HERE!

