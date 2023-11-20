2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.
Holiday Homes is sponsored by CoStar Group
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season.
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on 12 On Your Side throughout the holiday season. And online, we’re building a list of even more homes for you to check out.
AMELIA
CHESTERFIELD
- 10248 Ronaldton Road
- 2216 Millcrest Terrace
- 7118 Maple Summit Lane
- 13914 Walnut Creek Road
- 10154 Carol Anne Road
- 7519 Nicklaus Circle
- 7302 Buck Rub Lane
- 11919 Swift Crossing Drive
- 17201 Silver Maple Terrace
- 7500 Elm Leaf Court
- 5143 Centralia Road
- 5615 Centralia Road
- 9942 Westhampton Glen Place
- 10340 N. Donegal Road
- 303 Glenpark Lane
- 730 Glenpark Lane
- 11912 Gardengate Road
- Click/tap here for a list from the Chesterfield.gov
GLOUCESTER
HENRICO
- 1411 Pennsylvania Avenue (FEATURED BELOW)
- 1412 Beverly Drive
- 9716 Wendhurst Drive
- 9401 Quioccasin Road (Fire Station No. 9)
- 8304 St. Charles Road
- 9600 Dove Hollow Lane
- 8706 Hungary Spring Road
- 7610 Sweetbriar Road
HANOVER AND MECHANICSVILLE
- 8602 Anderson Court
- 7396 Kelshire Trace (FEATURED BELOW)
- 7118 Maple Summit Lane
- 4371 Spring Run Road
- 4233 Spring Run Road
- 9057 and 9059 Aldingham Place
- 7024 Hanna Drive
- 9514 Lyndon Circle
- 11285 Mandy Lane
POWHATAN
RICHMOND CITY
While you’re out and about checking out the homes, be sure to share your photos with us HERE!
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.